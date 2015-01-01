|
Lange S, Jiang H, Štelemėkas M, Tran A, Cherpitel C, Giesbrecht N, Gostautaite Midttun N, Jasilionis D, Kaplan MS, Manthey J, Xuan Z, Rehm J. Arch. Suicide Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34779348
OBJECTIVE: It is reasonable to believe that the alcohol policy environment can impact the suicide mortality rates in a given country, considering the well-known link between alcohol use and death by suicide. The current literature, albeit limited, suggests that an increase in alcohol taxation may result in a decrease in deaths by suicide and that the effect is sex-specific. Therefore, the objective of the current study was to test the impact of three alcohol control policy enactments (in 2008, 2017 and 2018) on suicide mortality among adults 25-74 years of age in Lithuania, by sex.
suicide mortality; Alcohol control policy; death by suicide; taxation; time-series analysis