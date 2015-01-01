|
Citation
|
Warrington DJ, Shortis EJ, Whittaker PJ. BMC Public Health 2021; 21(1): e2091.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34775947
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Falls are a common and serious health issue facing the global population, causing an estimated 646,000 deaths per year globally. Wearable devices typically combine accelerometers, gyroscopes and even barometers; using the data collected and inputting this into an algorithm that decides whether a fall has occurred. The purpose of this umbrella review was to provide a comprehensive overview of the systematic reviews on the effectiveness of wearable electronic devices for falls detection in adults.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Aged; Accidental falls; Falls management; Falls prevention; Wearable electronic devices