Nixon A, De Koninck J, Greenham S, Robillard R, Boafo A. J. Can. Acad. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2021; 30(4): 226-235.
34777506
OBJECTIVES: This study sought to examine fluctuations in admissions to a child and adolescent inpatient psychiatry unit in relation to school breaks, school starts, as well as time change transitions in and out of Daylight-Saving Time (DST).
Language: en
adolescent; school; psychiatric admission; daylight-saving time; école; heure d’été; hospitalisation psychiatrique