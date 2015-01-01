Abstract

Although numerous studies have supported the idea that complex posttraumatic stress disorder (CPTSD) is a distinct disorder from posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and demonstrated that childhood interpersonal trauma is an important risk factor for CPTSD, few studies have examined the validity of CPTSD in adolescents, especially in non-Western contexts. Moreover, the question of which form of child maltreatment plays the most important role in predicting CPTSD, and how CPTSD is associated with psychological health, physical health, and social function among adolescents, is not clear. The present study used a Chinese high school student sample with childhood trauma experiences (N = 395) to address these questions. Latent profile analysis indicated that there were four subgroups in our sample: Low symptoms (54.43%), Disturbance of self-organization (DSO, 18.99%), PTSD (15.95%), and CPTSD (10.63%). Further analysis revealed that emotional abuse was an important risk factor for CPTSD. In addition, the CPTSD class showed the highest levels of depression, anxiety, and stress, as well as the lowest levels of life satisfaction and physical health. This study revealed that CPTSD is a distinct disorder from PTSD in Chinese adolescents exposed to childhood trauma. It provides evidence that emotional abuse might be an important risk factor for CPTSD, and demonstrates that CPTSD is accompanied by serious psychological and physical consequences in adolescents. We suggest that parents and educators should focus more on adolescents' emotional needs, avoid using negative ways such as verbal violence to express love, and pay more attention to adolescents' DSO symptoms in parenting, teaching practices and clinical interventions.

Language: en