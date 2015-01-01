Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although intracranial traumas by penetrating foreign objects are not absolute rarities, the nature of trauma, the kind of object, and its trajectory make them a one of a kind case every time they occur. Whereas high-velocity traumas mostly result in fatalities, it is the low-velocity traumas that demand an individualized surgical strategy.



METHODS: We present a case report of a 33-year-old patient who was admitted to our department with a self-inflicted transorbital pen injury to the brain. The authors recall the incident and the technique of the pen removal.



RESULTS: Large surgical exposure of the pen trajectory was considered too traumatic. Therefore, we opted to remove the pen and have an immediate postoperative computed tomography (CT) scan. Due to its fragility, the pen case could only be removed with a screwdriver, inserted into the case. Post-op CT scan showed a small bleeding in the right peduncular region, which was treated conservatively. The patient was transferred back to intensive care unit and woken up the next day. She lost visual function on her right eye, but suffered from no further neurologic deficit.



CONCLUSION: Surgical management of removal of intracranial foreign bodies is no routine procedure. Although some would favor a large surgical exposure, we could not think of an approach to do so without maximum surgical efforts. We opted for a minimal surgical procedure with immediate CT scan and achieved an optimal result. We find this case to be worth considering when deciding on a strategy in the future.

