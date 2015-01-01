SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Philipson EB, Gause E, Conrick KM, Erickson S, Muma A, Liu Z, Ayyagari RC, Vavilala MS. NeuroRehabilitation 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, IOS Press)

10.3233/NRE-210182

34776424

BACKGROUND: Many students return to school after concussion with symptoms but without formal support.

OBJECTIVE: To examine concussion symptoms and temporary academic accommodations during school use of a four-week student-centered return to learn (RTL) care plan.

METHODS: Five public high schools used the RTL care plan and contributed student-level data after student report of concussion. Data on concussion symptoms, temporary academic accommodations corresponding to reported symptoms, and accommodations provided during RTL care plan use were examined.

RESULTS: Of 115 students, 55%used the RTL care plan for three (34%) or four (21%) weeks. Compared to students whose symptoms resolve within the first two weeks, students who used the RTL care plan for three or four weeks reported more unique symptoms (P = 0.038), higher total severity score (P = 0.005), and higher average severity per symptom (P = 0.007) at week one. Overall, 1,127 weekly accommodations were provided. While least reported, emotional symptoms received corresponding accommodations most often (127/155 reports: 82%of occurrences).

CONCLUSIONS: Use of an RTL care plan can facilitate the RTL of students with a concussion and may aid in the identification of students who are in need of longer-term support.


Language: en

Concussion; traumatic brain injury; return to learn

