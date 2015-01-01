Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Psychiatric and substance use disorders are prevalent among U.S. military veterans, yet many veterans do not engage in treatment. The authors examined characteristics associated with use of mental health care in a nationally representative veteran sample.



METHODS: Using 2019-2020 data from the National Health and Resilience in Veterans Study (N=4,069), the authors examined predisposing, enabling, and need factors and perceived barriers to care as correlates of mental health care utilization (psychotherapy, counseling, or pharmacotherapy). Hierarchical logistic regression and relative importance analyses were used.



RESULTS: Among all veterans, 433 (weighted prevalence, 12%) reported current use of mental health care. Among 924 (26%) veterans with a probable mental or substance use disorder, less than a third (weighted prevalence, 27%) reported care utilization. Mental dysfunction (24%), posttraumatic stress disorder symptom severity (18%), using the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as primary health care provider (14%), sleep disorder (12%), and grit (i.e., trait perseverance including decision and commitment to address one's needs on one's own; 7%) explained most of the variance in mental health care utilization in this subsample. Grit moderated the relationship between mental dysfunction and use of care; among veterans with high mental dysfunction, those with high grit (23%) were less likely to use services than were those with low grit (53%).



CONCLUSIONS: A minority of U.S. veterans engaged in mental health care. Less stigmatized need factors (e.g., functioning and sleep difficulties) may facilitate engagement. The relationship between protective and need factors may help inform understanding of veterans' decision making regarding treatment seeking and outreach efforts.

