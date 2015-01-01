Abstract

PURPOSE: Individuals with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) often report driving-related obsessions, such as fears of causing accidents, but the risk of transport accidents in OCD is unknown. We investigated whether individuals with OCD have an increased risk of serious transport accidents and convictions due to traffic offenses and explored the role of psychiatric comorbidities.



METHODS: We included all individuals ≥ 18 years living in Sweden between 1997 and 2013 (N = 5,760,734). A total of 23,126 individuals had a diagnosis of OCD in the National Patient Register. We also identified 16,607 families with full siblings discordant for OCD. Cox proportional hazards regression models estimated hazard ratios (HRs) with 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for the risk of three outcomes in individuals with OCD, compared to unexposed individuals and their unexposed full siblings: injuries or deaths due to transport accidents, injuries or deaths due to motor vehicle accidents, and convictions related to traffic offenses. Psychiatric comorbidities were systematically adjusted for.



RESULTS: Women, but not men, with OCD had a marginally increased risk of serious transport accidents (adjusted HR = 1.20 [95% CI 1.13-1.28]) and motor vehicle accidents (adjusted HR = 1.20 [95% CI 1.09-1.31]), compared to unaffected individuals. Neither women nor men with OCD had a significantly increased risk of convictions. The sibling comparisons showed no significant associations. When psychiatric comorbidities were adjusted for, several observed associations became non-significant or inversed (HRs and 95% CIs below one).



CONCLUSION: The risks of serious transport accidents and driving-related criminal convictions in OCD are negligible and heavily influenced by psychiatric comorbidity.

