Papp ME, Grahn-Kronhed AC, Rauch Lundin H, Salminen H. Aging Clin. Exp. Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Editrice Kurtis)
34784017
BACKGROUND AND AIM: Physical activity levels in older people often decrease and may mean impaired physical functioning leading to an increased fall risk. The aim of this study was to investigate self-reported change in physical activity dose and deterioration in balance performance, gait speed, and self-rated health (SRH) in older women between two time points in a follow-up study.
Falls; Women; Balance; Elderly; Longitudinal design; Postural physical exercise; Self-evaluation; Subjective-health