SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sethuraman U, Kannikeswaran N, Singer A, Krouse CB, Cloutier D, Farooqi A, Donoghue L, Stankovic C. Am. Surg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Southeastern Surgical Congress)

DOI

10.1177/00031348211047497

PMID

34784788

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Impact of social distancing on pediatric injuries is unknown.

METHODS: We retrospectively compared injury visits to a pediatric emergency department by individuals ≤21 years during "Stay at Home" (SHO) period to the same period in 2019 (non-SHO). Demographics, types, and outcomes of injuries were noted.

RESULTS: Although, there was a 35.6% reduction in trauma-related emergency department visits during SHO period (1226 vs 1904), the proportion of injury visits increased (15.5% vs 8.1%, P <.001) and mean age was lower (5.8 yrs ±4.5 vs 8.4 yrs ± 5.2, P <.001). There were significant increases in visits related to child physical abuse (CPA), firearms, and dog bites. Further, significant increases in trauma alerts (P <.01), injury severity (P <.01), critical care admissions (P <.001), and deaths (P <.01) occurred during the SHO period.

CONCLUSIONS: Although overall trauma-related visits decreased during SHO, the proportion of these visits and their severity increased. Trauma visits related to child physical abuse, dog bites, and firearms increased. Further studies are required to assess the long-term impact of pandemic on pediatric trauma epidemiology.


Language: en

Keywords

trauma; child abuse; pediatrics; quarantine

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print