Citation
Logie CH, Berry I, Okumu M, Loutet M, McNamee C, Hakiza R, Musoke DK, Mwima S, Kyambadde P, Mbuagbaw L. Ann. Epidemiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
34785396
PMCID
Abstract
PURPOSE: There is scant research examining urban refugee youth mental health outcomes, including potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We examine prevalence and ecosocial risk factors of depression in the periods before and after the COVID-19 pandemic declaration among urban refugee youth in Kampala, Uganda.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescents; Violence; Depression; Urban; Youth; Food insecurity; Refugees