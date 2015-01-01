Abstract

The scope of this study was to analyze the association between social capital and bullying among adolescents aged 15 to 19 years, in high schools in the Greater Vitória Metropolitan Area in the State of Espírito Santo, Brazil. A cross-sectional epidemiological survey was carried out at the school base, with a sample of 2293 students, stratified by municipality of school location. Descriptive and inferential statistics were performed using two instruments: Integrated Questionnaire to Measure Social Capital of the World Bank and adapted versions of the Olweus Bully/Victim Questionnaire. The results showed that victims of bullying were more likely to present low level of cognitive social capital (p = 0.001; OR = 1.9, 95%CI = 1.29-2.68), underlying (p = 0.002; OR = 1.7, 95%CI = 1.20-2.38) and total (p < 0.001; OR = 1.80, 95%CI = 1.32-2.59). Bullying offenders were associated with low levels of cognitive social capital (p < 0.001; OR = 3.2, 95%CI = 2.34-4.44) and total (p = 0.042; OR = 1.7, 95%CI = 1.24-2.27). High levels of social capital are related to the reduction of bullying and victimization behaviors. Therefore, healthy social relationships should be promoted in the spaces of mutual coexistence of adolescents to stimulate other positive reactions in school environments.



Key words:

Social capital; Social behavior; Bullying; Adolescent; Violence



===



O objetivo deste estudo foi analisar a associação entre capital social e bullying em adolescentes de 15 a 19 anos em escolas do ensino médio na Região Metropolitana da Grande Vitória, Espírito Santo, Brasil. Foi realizado um inquérito epidemiológico seccional de base escolar, com amostra formada por 2.293 estudantes, estratificada por município de localização escolar. Foram executadas estatísticas descritivas e inferenciais a partir de dois instrumentos: o "Questionário integrado para medir capital social do Banco Mundial" e o "Olweus bully/victim questionnaire", em versões adaptadas. Os resultados demostraram que as vítimas de bullying tiveram maiores chances de apresentar baixo nível de capital social cognitivo (p = 0,001; OR = 1,9; IC 95% = 1,29-2,68), subjacente (p = 0,002; OR = 1,7; IC 95% = 1,20-2,38) e total (p < 0,001; OR = 1,80; IC 95% = 1,32-2,59). Os agressores de bullying foram associados a baixos níveis de capital social cognitivo (p < 0,001; OR = 3,2; IC 95% = 2,34-4,44) e total (p = 0,042; OR = 1,7; IC 95% = 1,24-2,27). Elevados níveis de capital social estão relacionados à redução dos comportamentos de vitimização e de agressão por bullying. Portanto, deve-se promover relações sociais saudáveis nos espaços de convivência comum dos adolescentes para estimular outras reações positivas nos ambientes escolares.



Palavras-chave:

Capital social; Comportamento social; Bullying; Adolescente; Violência

Language: pt