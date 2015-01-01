Abstract

The objective of this study was to estimate the prevalence of bullies and identify factors related to bullying among high school students in Recife. This is an analytical cross-sectional epidemiological study, composed of a probabilistic sample by clusters of 1,402 students aged 15 to 19 years old, enrolled in the second year of high school in both public and private schools in Recife. In this work the bullying will be approached according to the Bioecological Theory of Human Development of Bronfenbrenner. Data were collected by means of a self-administered questionnaire about bullying and associated factors. Data analysis was conducted by the Pearson chi-square test with statistical significance of 0.05 and 95% Confidence Interval. To analyze associations, a multilevel modeling was employed and STATA version 12.0 software was used. The results showed a prevalence of 21.26% of bullying aggressors and the factors associated with the practice of bullying were violence suffered at school, violence between peers, as well as violence practiced by the mother and siblings. Hence, the results indicate that the violence suffered in the family and school context can have repercussions on the practice of bullying among adolescents.



O objetivo deste estudo foi estimar a prevalência de agressores de bullying e identificar os fatores relacionados a este comportamento em adolescentes escolares do Recife. Trata-se de um estudo epidemiológico de corte transversal analítico, composto por uma amostra probabilística por conglomerados de 1.402 estudantes de 15 a 19 anos matriculados no segundo ano do ensino médio de escolas públicas e privadas do Recife. Neste trabalho, o bullying será abordado segundo a teoria bioecológica do desenvolvimento humano de Bronfenbrenner. A coleta de dados ocorreu por meio de um questionário autoaplicável com questões sobre bullying e fatores associados. A análise dos dados foi constituída pela aplicação do teste qui-quadrado de Pearson, considerando significância estatística de 0,05 e intervalo de confiança de 95%. Para a análise das associações foi empregada a modelagem multinível e o software utilizado foi o STATA, versão 12.0. Os resultados mostraram prevalência de 21,26% de agressores de bullying e os fatores associados à essa prática foram as violências sofridas na escola e entre pares, bem como a violência praticada pela mãe e irmãos. Dessa forma, os resultados indicam que as violências sofridas no contexto familiar e escolar podem repercutir na prática do bullying entre adolescentes.



