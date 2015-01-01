Abstract

This paper seeks to understand why interpersonal aggressions that lead to homicides in young people can be tolerated, claimed or acclaimed in the contexts of sociability in which they occur. The methodology developed was qualitative, namely it sought to document and analyze the meanings and experiences of the actors from their perspectives. The field work was carried out with young men from popular sectors that inhabit six municipalities in the Buenos Aires suburbs between 2014 and 2017. Among the results, we argue that empowerment of lethal aggressions is linked to a reduction in youth sociability in peer groups with strong territorial inks. This reduction is expressed as a consequence of the weakness of family, work and institutional ties in shaping the social experience of young people. In peer groups, responses to insults can be valued not only as a way of intervening in conflicts, but also as a source of belonging and social recognition. We conclude that these reduced sociabilities express socio-political inequalities that contribute to homicide being an exceptional event with recurrent spaces for interaction.



Este trabajo se propone comprender por qué las agresiones interpersonales que conducen a homicidios en jóvenes pueden ser toleradas reclamadas o aclamadas en los contextos de sociabilidad en las que se suceden. La metodología desarrollada fue cualitativa, es decir que procuró documentar y analizar los significados y experiencias de los actores desde sus perspectivas. El trabajo de campo se realizó con jóvenes varones de sectores populares que habitan seis municipios del conurbano bonaerense entre 2014 y 2017. Entre los resultados sostenemos que la habilitación a las agresiones letales se vincula con una reducción de la sociabilidad juvenil a grupos de pares con fuertes anclajes territoriales. Esta reducción se expresa como una consecuencia de la debilidad de los vínculos familiares, laborales e institucionales en la conformación de la experiencia social de los jóvenes. En los grupos de pares las repuestas a las afrentas pueden ser valoradas no sólo como forma de intervenir en los conflictos, sino como fuente de pertenencia y reconocimiento social. Concluimos que estas sociabilidades reducidas expresan desigualdades sociopolíticas que contribuyen a que el homicidio sea un acontecimiento excepcional de espacios de interacción recurrentes.



Palabras claves:

Homicidios; Adulto joven; Relaciones interpersonales; Violencia; Argentina

Language: es