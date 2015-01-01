|
Citation
|
Vieira Netto MF, Deslandes SF, Gomes Júnior SCS. Cien. Saude Colet. 2021; 26(Suppl 3): 4967-4980.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Conhecimentos e práticas de gerentes e profissionais da ESF na prevenção das violências com adolescentes
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Associacao Brasileira de Pos-Graduacao em Saude Coletiva)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34787190
|
Abstract
|
The scope of this study was to identify empowering factors for the actions of the Family Health Strategy (FHS) in coping with violence among adolescents. The sample was random from 61 teams of the Family Health Strategy of three municipalities. Questionnaires tabulated by EpiINFO 7.0, with bivariate analyses were used. Chi-square, Fisher and the "classification tree" were then used to analyze the experiences in this theme and the following issues: bonding, time since training completed, qualification, knowledge of public policies among others. There is acknowledgement of adolescents' vulnerability to violence, however, only two teams have ongoing prevention experiences. The prevailing opinion is that such activities are not the responsibility of the FHS. The study identifies interdependent variables that increase the likelihood of preventing violence and the promoting of a culture of peace among adolescents.
Language: pt