Abstract

Child abuse is a public health problem and can lead to serious consequences, such as involvement in sexual risk behavior (SRB). The scope of this article is to identify the studies that evaluated the association between different types of child maltreatment and SRB in adulthood through a systematic review. The search was conducted in the PubMed, Web of Science, PsycNET and Lilacs databases. The inclusion criteria were: cross-sectional, cohort or case-control design; assessment of individuals who have been exposed to maltreatment before the age of 18; evaluation of SRB in adulthood. The search identified 18,951 articles, 34 of which were included in this study. The selection process was performed by two researchers independently. Studies have generally shown that sexual abuse is a risk factor for the tendency of SRB in adulthood, however there is less evidence of this association for other forms of child abuse, such as domestic violence, emotional abuse and neglect. Child maltreatment negatively influences SRB in early adulthood. Further studies are needed to evaluate this relationship longitudinally, including the different types of abuse and the possible mechanisms of this relationship.



===



Os maus-tratos infantis são um problema de saúde pública e podem gerar graves consequências, como envolvimento em comportamentos sexuais de risco (CSR). O objetivo deste artigo é identificar os estudos que avaliaram a associação entre diferentes tipos de maus-tratos infantis e CSR na idade adulta, por meio de uma revisão sistemática da literatura. A busca foi realizada nas bases de dados PubMed, Web of Science, PsycNET e Lilacs. Os critérios de inclusão foram: delineamento transversal, coorte ou caso-controle; avaliação de indivíduos que foram expostos a maus-tratos até os 18 anos e avaliação de CSR na idade adulta. A busca identificou 18.951 artigos, sendo 34 incluídos neste estudo. O processo de seleção foi realizado por duas pesquisadoras de maneira independente. Em geral os estudos mostraram que o abuso sexual é um fator de risco para a adoção de CSR na vida adulta, no entanto há menos evidências dessa associação para as outras formas de maus-tratos, como violência doméstica, abuso emocional e negligência. Os maus-tratos infantis influenciam de maneira negativa os CSR da vida adulta. São necessários novos estudos que avaliem essa relação de maneira longitudinal, incluindo os diferentes tipos de maus-tratos e os possíveis mecanismos dessa relação.



Palavras-chave:

Comportamento sexual; Maus-tratos infantis; Revisão sistemática

Language: pt