Citation
Nicholson E. J. Agromed. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
34781848
Abstract
... Given the failure of the federal government to implement binding rules to protect agricultural workers, advocates were left having to push states to develop and implement their own rules. Yet even with these measures, the damage COVID-19 wrought on the farmworkers and the Latinx community is clear. They are one of the hardest hit constituencies in the United States, with too many women and men, and their families, having needlessly lost their lives to this virus.1 Unfortunately, the preventable loss of life in agriculture is not a new development. We know that agriculture is dangerous, not because it is by nature, but, as in the case of COVID-19, systematic measures to address workplace risks simply have not been taken broadly.
