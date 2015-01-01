Abstract

BACKGROUND: Beyond alcohol retail establishments, most business and property types receive limited attention in studies of violent crime. We sought to provide a comprehensive examination of which properties experience the most violent crime in a city and how that violence is distributed throughout a city.



METHODS: For a large urban city, we merged violent incident data from police reports with municipal tax assessor data from 2012-2017 and tabulated patterns of violent crime for 15 commercial and public property types. To describe outlier establishments, we calculated the proportion of individual parcels within each property-type that experienced more than 5 times the average number of crimes for that property-type and also mapped the 25 parcels with the highest number of violent incidents to explore what proportion of violent crime in these block groups were contributed by the outlier establishments.



RESULTS: While the hotel/lodging property-type experienced the highest number of violent crimes per parcel (2.72), each property-type had outlier establishments experiencing more than 5 times the average number of violent crimes per business. Twelve of 15 property-types (80%) had establishments with more than 10 times the mean number of violent incidents. The 25 parcels with the most violent crime comprised a wide variety of establishments, ranging from a shopping center, grocery store, gas station, motel, public park, vacant lot, public street, office building, transit station, hospital, pharmacy, school, community center, and movie theatre, and were distributed across the city. Eight of the 25 parcels with the highest amount of violent crime, accounted for 50% or more of the violent crime within a 400-meter buffer.



CONCLUSIONS: All property-types had outlier establishments experiencing elevated counts of violent crimes. Furthermore, the 25 most violent properties in the city demonstrated remarkable diversity in property-type. Further studies assessing the risk of violent crime among additional property-types may aid in violence prevention.

Language: en