Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Childhood poisoning is one of the leading causes of applications to ED and is a preventable cause of morbidity and mortality. The characteristics of poisoning may differ by geographic region, season, and the sociocultural aspects of the community and age groups.



METHOD: Poisoned patients age ≤ 18 years admitted to the ED January 2018-December 2019, were evaluated retrospectively.



RESULTS: Of 170 cases, mean age was 7.48 ± 5.54 years. Of the cases, 0-5 years (44.1%), 6-12 years (24.7%), and 13-18 years (31.2%); most were female (58.2%). Causes were accidental (72.9%), intentional (24.1%), and substance use (2.9%). Accidental cases were all patients age 0-5 years, 31.8% of age 6-12 years, and 24.5% of age 13-18 years. Drugs caused 72.9% of cases, primarily analgesics (22.4%), among which nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs were most common (12.4%). Intentional poisoning by repeated drug intake caused 5.9% of cases. Rat poison caused 7.1% of non-drug cases. Treatment was gastric lavage (52.4%) and oral activated charcoal (45.9%).



CONCLUSION: As a result of the study, it was determined that accidental drug intake was the most common reason for children to apply to the ED due to acute poisoning in our region. Childhood poisoning can be prevented by measures to be taken by the environment, family, and healthcare professionals. PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: The fact that children's acute poisoning cases are mostly accidental in our region shows that it is important to raise the awareness of parents to reduce acute poisoning and alleviate its negative consequences.

Language: en