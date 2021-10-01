|
Nigen B, Beuchard C, Magois E, Pigeanne T, Blanc FX. Rev. Mal. Respir. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34782177
INTRODUCTION: Silver nitrate pencil is often used to treat local granuloma caused by tracheotomy and tracheostomy cannula orifice. CASE REPORT: We report the case of a 69-year-old patient who accidentally inhaled silver nitrate lead from the tip of a pencil during treatment of local granuloma. Inhalation of this product, which is known to cause burns and a risk of perforation of the mucous membranes, could suggest locoregional complications. Clinical monitoring and radiological and endoscopic examinations were carried out. Antibiotics and corticosteroids were administered because of inflammatory lesions. After 6 months, the patient had recovered with restitutio ad integrum of anatomical structures.
Language: fr
Bronchial endoscopy; Fibroscopie bronchique; Inhalation; Nitrate d’argent; Silver nitrate; Trachéostomie; Tracheostomy; Trachéotomie; Tracheotomy