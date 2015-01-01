|
Phalp L, Corcoran R, Eames C, Naik A. Int. J. Soc. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
34791918
BACKGROUND: The risk of suicide for agricultural workers in parts of the United Kingdom (UK) is almost twice the national average. Existing literature has suggested that adverse farming events, where failure is determined by uncontrollable and unpredictable forces, may be to blame. Yet, the impact of such events on farmer suicidality has not been explicitly explored. AIMS: The present paper therefore aimed to investigate the relationship between adverse farming events and suicidal ideation in farmers.
Farmers; suicide; adverse events; suicidal ideation; agriculture