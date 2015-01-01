Abstract

Blunt head injury is a major public health and socioeconomic problem causing death and disability particularly among the young population throughout the world. The purpose of the present study was to evaluate if the impact site is correlated with the subdural and epidural hematoma occurrence. A retrospective analysis of consecutive autopsy cases submitted to our Department during a 5-year period was performed. The basic criterion for inclusion in the study was death due to blunt head injury. The recorded variables included the circumstances of death, the existence, and location of head injuries, the primary impact site, age, gender, and toxicological results. A total number of 683 fatal head injury cases was recorded, with most of them being male (74.1%). In 424 cases (62.1%) fatal head injuries were due to road traffic accidents. Fall (from height or on the ground) was the cause of death in 220 (32.2%) cases followed by inflicted impact-assault in 26 (3.8%) cases. A subdural hematoma was found more frequently (26.9%) than epidural (5.0%). Epidural hematomas were found only under the primary impact site, whereas subdural hematomas were coup, contrecoup, or bilateral. An epidural hematoma was found to be almost 5 times more frequent in cases in which a subdural hematoma was present. A higher proportion of subdural, as well as epidural hematoma, was found when the site of impact was the temporal region, followed by the parietal one. Sex did not exert any influence on the probability of subdural and epidural hematoma, whereas for age, a 10% increase in the probability of subdural hematoma occurrence was observed with 10-year age increase.

