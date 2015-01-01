SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Wild K, Woodward A. J. Paediatr. Child Health 2021; 57(11): 1785-1788.

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/jpc.15754

34792229

Children are experiencing an increase in so-called 'eco-anxiety'. Along with others, we argue that children need more concrete, meaningful opportunities to feel they can make a difference in climate. In this article, we contend that bringing back the bicycle, and the opportunities for independent and active mobility that it affords children, is an important form of climate action for young people. We assert that as well as providing sustainability and wellbeing co-benefits for children, cycling can help bolster the neighbourhood resilience and social cohesion that will be key resources for communities adapting to new climate risks.


Language: en
