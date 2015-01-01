|
Citation
Höller I, Forkmann T. Nurs. Open 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
34792286
Abstract
AIM: During the Covid-19 pandemic, the risk for nurses' mental health has rapidly increased. The two main goals of this study were the examination of (1) the psychological burden and (2) of suicidal ideation and its associated risk factors one year after the Covid-19 pandemic begun.
Keywords
depression; suicidal ideation; anxiety; nurses; burn-out; Covid-19 pandemic