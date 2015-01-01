Abstract

PURPOSE: determination of the risk factors increasing the probability of development of non-communicable diseases at employees of the railway industry and also value of a condition of conditions for maintaining the healthy lifestyle by employees.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: 13,595 people were interviewed (1.5% of the staff). The questionnaire contained 49 questions on the main components of healthy lifestyle, compiled on the basis of the STEPS toolkit.



RESULTS: More than 93% of respondents agree that the person himself is responsible for his health, while only 11% of respondents correspond to the full extent of healthy lifestyle. The price factor when choosing products is decisive for 54% of respondents. 80% of the company's employees feed on what they brought from home. Less than half of the company's employees are engaged in physical education, sports, recreational gymnastics; would like to do, but now 40% do not do it. The proportion of persons involved in physical activity is slightly higher among young employees (54% versus 44% among workers aged 36 years and over). More than 2/3 of the survey participants do not smoke (while 30% smoked earlier, but were able to quit). Among women, the proportion of non-smokers is higher (86%) compared to men (64%).



CONCLUSION: Based on the data obtained, it is possible to conclude that the company employees responsible attitude towards their health prevails. At the same time, a number of negative practices are quite widespread. These results point to the need to advance the values and practices of healthy lifestyle.

