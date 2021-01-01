Abstract

INTRODUCTION AND AIMS: The ingestion of foreign bodies, such as magnets, is a potentially lethal accident that affects children and is associated with bleeding and gastrointestinal perforation, as well as death. There are no Latin American reports in the literature on cases of magnet ingestion in children. Our aim was to establish whether said ingestion has been seen by pediatric endoscopists and gastroenterologists in Latin America, to determine the scope of that potential threat in their patient populations.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: We collected data regarding endoscopies performed on children in Latin America, within the time frame of 2017-2019, through questionnaires that were distributed to pediatric endoscopists at the 2nd World Congress of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ENDO 2020). The questionnaires provided information on foreign body location, the presence and number of ingested magnets, and the description of complications and surgical interventions.



RESULTS: Our cohort from 12 Latin American countries reported 2,363 endoscopies due to foreign body ingestion, 25 (1.05%) of which were the result of having swallowed one or more magnets. Mean patient age was 5.14 years (SD 2.5) and 10 (40%) of the cases were girls. Three (12%) of the patients presented with severe complications and 2 (8%) cases required surgery.



CONCLUSIONS: Our preliminary study suggests that the ingestion of magnets is not common in Latin American countries, but said cases are frequently associated with complications. Constant monitoring of the incidence of such cases is extremely important, so that through education and awareness of those events, life-threatening complications in children can be prevented.



Keywords: Multiple magnet ingestion

Language: en