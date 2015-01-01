|
Citation
|
Ramdheen S, Naicker B. S. Afr. Fam. Pract. (2004) 2021; 63(1): e1-e6.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34797089
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Head injuries place a significant burden on the emergency department (ED) workload. This is prominent in low-middle income countries (LMICs), which have low resourced health systems and a skewed burden compared to global data. A large paucity of data exists among LMICs, therefore limiting comparisons on a global perspective. This study aimed to evaluate the ED burden of head injuries in a rural setting, within a LMIC.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
emergency department; head injury; low-middle income setting; trauma burden