Shi T, Huang R, Sarigöllü E. J. Environ. Manage. 2021; 302(Pt B): e114114.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jenvman.2021.114114

34800765

Extending product lifespan has recently been recognized as an important strategy to achieve sustainable development. A substantial corpus of literature explores product lifespan from the perspective of product design or manufacturing practices, but the perspective of consumer has been largely overlooked. Addressing this void, this study systematically reviewed the literature on how consumer product use behavior influences the product lifespan. Insights gained from the review process guided our analysis on how product lifespan relates to consumer perceived value (comprising functional value, social value, and emotional value). We developed a five-stage framework to delineate the relationship between consumer perceived value and product use behavior across five-stages; namely, pre-acquisition, early use, middle use, late use, and pre-disposal. Furthermore, we identify promising directions for future scholarly work.


Literature review; Perceived value; Product lifetime extension; Product use behavior; Scoping review; Sustainable consumption

