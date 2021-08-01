SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Holliday W, Swart J. Phys. Med. Rehabil. Clin. N. Am. 2022; 33(1): 1-13.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.pmr.2021.08.001

PMID

34798992

Abstract

Cycling biomechanics is a complex analysis of the cyclist and the bicycle. It is important to assess the cyclist dynamically because kinematics and muscle patterns are influenced by their type of riding and fatigue and intensity. Intrinsic factors such as anthropometrics and flexibility should guide the initial bicycle configuration. Static kinematics are a valid and reliable tool in the process of bike fitting, providing an initial fast and cost-effective method of assessing the cyclist. Dynamic assessment methods should then be used to fine tune the bicycle configuration according to the specific needs and workloads of the cyclist.


Language: en

Keywords

Bicycle; Kinematics; Kinetics; Biomechanics; Dynamic; EMG; Posture; Static

