Abstract

After cycling crashes, orthopedic and neurologic complaints are often the focus of evaluation and management. However, the trauma sustained may not be limited to physical injury; psychological issues brought on by or comorbid with the crash also warrant treatment. In this original research, we evaluated the presence of fear or anxiety after cycling crashes and examined factors associated with this mechanism of injury through a survey. Post-crash fear or anxiety was associated with female gender, a history of depression, and greater crash severity. Few cyclists received treatment and most returned to cycling at their previous level, but the timeline varied.

Language: en