|
Citation
|
Rix K, Sakamoto I. Phys. Med. Rehabil. Clin. N. Am. 2022; 33(1): 123-134.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34798994
|
Abstract
|
The focus of this article centers on bicycle injury prevention and related infrastructure. The article discusses the current epidemiology of cycling injuries, and known prevention strategies, specifically individual recommended practices related to helmet use in both adult and pediatric populations. The article also discusses different ways in which the environment plays a role in protecting cyclists from injuries, and what environmental changes have been adopted to reduce the likelihood for cycling injuries.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Trauma; Cycling; Injury prevention; Adult injury; Pediatric injury