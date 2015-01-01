|
Citation
|
Alves JMJ, Kuczynski K, Vicenzi C, Lorini A, Jansen K. Trends in psychiatry and psychotherapy 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Associação de Psiquiatria do Rio Grande do Sul)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34800358
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The Brazilian psychiatric reform has revolutionized the way that mental health care is provided throughout the country, introducing the Psychosocial Care Centers (CAPS) and encouraging care in freedom. The CAPS have a lot of objectives, such as the prevention of hospitalizations and crisis or suicide intervention. This paper aims to describe the correlation between the implementation of the CAPS and the rates of psychiatric hospitalizations as well as suicide from 2008 to 2018.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; Mental health; community mental health centers; hospitalization