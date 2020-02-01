Abstract

OBJECTIVE To explore the relationship between cyberbullying and depression of college students, and to provide a scientific basis for preventing cyberbullying.



METHODS Using stratified cluster random sampling, a total of 3,914 college students from 6 universities in Shanxi Province were selected as the research objects, and the college students' cyberbullying behavior scale and depression self-rating scale were used for investigation.



RESULTS The overall report rate of college students experiencing cyberbullying was 17.4%. The scores of boys suffering from online verbal bullying and online forgery fraud are higher than those of girls, college students with divorced parents have higher scores in all dimensions of cyber bullying than those with non-divorced parents, and the differences in scores in all dimensions of college students suffering from cyber bullying by mothers with different education levels and different online hours are statistically different Academic significance (all P values ​​<0.05). The depression report rate of college students was 15.6%, and the depression score of girls was higher than that of boys; the depression scores of college students with divorced parents were higher than those of non-divorced parents; the difference in depression scores of college students with different education levels and different online time of fathers was statistically significant (t/F value) They were 2.05, 6.64, 3.91, 19.52, and all P values ​​were <0.05). Pearson correlation analysis showed that college students' online verbal bullying, online forgery fraud, and concealed identity bullying were all positively correlated with depression scores (rs values ​​were 0.40, 0.36, 0.46, and P values ​​were all <0.01). Multiple linear regression analysis showed that online forgery fraud, verbal bullying, and hidden identity online bullying are all risk factors for increased depression of college students (β values ​​are 0.89, 0.38, 0.3...



===



目的探讨大学生遭受网络欺凌与抑郁之间的关联,为预防网络欺凌提供科学依据。方法采用分层整群随机抽样,选取山西省6所大学共3 914名大学生为研究对象,使用大学生遭受网络欺凌行为量表、抑郁自评量表进行调查。结果大学生遭受网络欺凌总体报告率为17.4%。男生遭受网络言语欺凌、网络伪造欺诈得分高于女生,父母离异的大学生遭受网络欺凌各维度得分高于父母未离异的,母亲不同文化程度、不同上网时间大学生遭受网络欺凌各维度得分差异均有统计学意义（P值均<0.05）。大学生抑郁报告率为15.6%,女生抑郁得分高于男生;父母离异的大学生抑郁得分高于父母未离异的;父亲不同文化程度、不同上网时间大学生抑郁得分差异均有统计学意义（t/F值分别为2.05,6.64,3.91,19.52,P值均<0.05）。Pearson相关分析显示,大学生遭受网络言语欺凌、网络伪造欺诈、隐匿身份欺凌均与抑郁得分呈正相关（rs值分别为0.40,0.36,0.46,P值均<0.01）。多重线性回归分析显示,网络伪造欺诈、言语欺凌、隐匿身份网络欺凌形式均是大学生抑郁程度增加的危险因素（β值分别为0.89,0.38,0.3...

Language: zh