Abstract

OBJECTIVE To explore the current situation of bullying in middle schools and the influencing factors of social ecology, and to provide a reference for the prevention, control and management of bullying in middle schools.



METHODS The stratified cluster sampling method was used to sample 1169 middle school students in the main urban area of ​​Nantong City as the survey subjects, and the middle school student bullying questionnaire and self-made related questions were used to conduct the survey.



RESULTS The scores of bullying and bullying of junior high school students were higher than those of high school students (t-values ​​were 3.61,2.53, both P values ​​<0.05), and ordinary middle school students scored higher than key middle school students (t-values ​​were 12.52, 8.34, P values ​​were both < 0.01), students with poor peer relationships score higher than those with better relationships (F values ​​are 8.98, 25.89, and both P values ​​<0.01), students with poor campus discipline score higher than those with better relationships (F values ​​are 8.50, 10.00, respectively) , P values ​​<0.01), students who lack campus bullying prevention policies score higher than those from schools with perfect policies (F values ​​are 8.30, 2.67, and P values ​​are both <0.05), and parents' education methods are interference-type and neglect-type students whose scores are higher Discussing students (F=3.66, P<0.05). Multi-cause logistic regression analysis shows that high school sections, key middle schools, better peer relationships, deliberative education methods, better school discipline, and perfect school bullying prevention policies are the protective factors for middle school students' school bullying (OR=1.68～4.28, P Values ​​are all <0.05), gender, only child or not is a middle school student...



===





目的探索中学校园欺凌现况及社会生态学影响因素,为中学校园欺凌的防控与治理提供参考依据。方法采用分层整群抽样方法在南通市主城区抽取1 169名中学生为调查对象,采用中学生校园欺凌问卷及自编相关问题进行调查。结果初中生被欺凌和欺凌得分高于高中生（t值分别为3.61,2.53,P值均<0.05）,普通中学学生得分高于重点中学学生（t值分别为12.52,8.34,P值均<0.01）,同伴关系较差学生得分高于较好学生（F值分别为8.98,25.89,P值均<0.01）,校园纪律较差学生得分高于关系较好学生（F值分别为8.50,10.00,P值均<0.01）,校园欺凌防治政策欠缺学生得分高于政策完善学校学生（F值分别为8.30,2.67,P值均<0.05）,父母教育方式为干涉型和忽视型学生得分高于商讨型学生（F=3.66,P<0.05）。多因Logistic回归分析显示,高中学段、重点中学、同伴关系较好、商讨型教育方式、校园学风纪律较好、校园欺凌防治政策完善是中学生校园欺凌的保护因素（OR=1.68～4.28,P值均<0.05）,性别、独生子女与否是中学生...

Language: zh