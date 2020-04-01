Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the current situation of love violence among medical students and its association with different forms of childhood abuse, so as to provide evidence for the prevention and control of love violence among medical students.



METHODS The cluster sampling method was adopted in October-November 2019. 3,727 first- and second-year students in two medical schools in Anhui Province were used as the research objects to understand general demographic indicators and childhood abuse. Analyze the relationship between different forms of childhood abuse and students' active and passive love violence.



RESULTS The detection rate of active love violence among medical students was 37.8%, and the detection rate of passive love violence was 27.8%. The detection rate of childhood emotional abuse of girls (61.9%) is higher than that of boys (51.6%), and the detection rate of childhood physical abuse (28.2%) and sexual abuse (19.4%) of boys is higher than that of girls (24.3% and 10.5%) (χ2 values ​​were 33.84, 6.33, 52.97, and P values ​​were all <0.01). Controlling the influence of related confounding factors, childhood emotional abuse, physical abuse, and sexual abuse may increase active violence in college students' romantic relationships [OR value (OR value 95% CI) 1. 71 (1. 48-1. 98), respectively , 1. 55 (1.33 to 1. 82), 1. 75 (1.43 to 2. 15)] and the risk of passive violence [OR value (OR value 95% CI) are 1. 84 (1. 43～2. 16...



目的了解医学专科生恋爱暴力现况及其与不同形式童年期虐待的关联,为医学生恋爱暴力行为的防控提供依据。方法于2019年10--11月采用整群抽样的方法,以安徽省2所医学专科学校3 727名有恋爱经历的一、二年级在校生为研究对象,了解一般人口统计学指标、童年期虐待和恋爱暴力等信息,分析不同形式童年期虐待与学生主动和被动恋爱暴力的关联。结果医学生主动恋爱暴力检出率为37. 8%,被动恋爱暴力检出率为27. 8%。女生童年期情感虐待检出率（61. 9%）高于男生（51. 6%）,男生童年期躯体虐待（28. 2%）和性虐待检出率（19. 4%）高于女生（24. 3%和10. 5%）（χ2值分别为33. 84,6. 33,52. 97,P值均<0. 01）。控制相关混杂因素的影响,童年期情感虐待、躯体虐待和性虐待均可能增加大学生恋爱关系中主动暴力[OR值（OR值95%CI）分别为1. 71（1. 48～1. 98）、1. 55（1. 33～1. 82）、1. 75（1. 43～2. 15）]和被动暴力的风险[OR值（OR值95%CI）分别为1. 84（1. 43～2. 16...

