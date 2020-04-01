Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the prevalence of cyberbullying among college students in Taiyuan and its relationship with suicidal behavior, and to provide a scientific basis for promoting the physical and mental health of adolescents.



METHODS From May to July 2018, a multi-stage stratified random cluster sampling method was used to randomly select 4,012 students from 2 colleges (departments) in the second and third year of 6 universities in Shanxi Province to conduct a questionnaire survey , The survey content includes basic demographic characteristics, internet usage, cyber bullying, suicidal behavior, etc.



RESULTS The total report rate of cyberbullying among college students was 19.42%, among which the reporting rates of cyberbullying, being cyberbullyed, and bullying-being bullied were 1.60%, 11.49% and 6.16%, respectively, and the total reporting rate of suicide behavior was 10.87%. Logistic regression analysis showed that cyberbullying, bullying-being bullied and suicidal behavior were all positively correlated (OR values ​​were 1.82, 2.97, and P values ​​were both <0.05).



CONCLUSION Cyberbullying behaviors of college students, especially those who are subjected to cyberbullying or both committing and experiencing cyberbullying at the same time, may increase the risk of suicidal behaviors of students. While reducing the occurrence of cyberbullying, more attention should be paid to the mental health of students who have suffered cyberbullying, and the occurrence of suicide and other health-risk behaviors should be reduced.



===





目的了解太原市大学生网络欺凌的流行状况及其与自杀行为的关系,为促进青少年身心健康提供科学依据。方法于2018年5--7月采用多阶段分层随机整群抽样的方法,在山西省6所大学的大二、大三年级各随机选取2个院（系）共4 012名学生进行问卷调查,调查内容包括基本人口统计学特征、网络使用情况、网络欺凌情况、自杀行为等。结果大学生网络欺凌的总报告率为19.42%,其中网络欺凌、受网络欺凌、欺凌-受欺凌报告率分别为1.60%,11.49%和6.16%,自杀行为总报告率为10.87%。Logistic回归分析表明,受网络欺凌、欺凌-受欺凌与自杀行为均呈正相关（OR值分别为1.82,2.97,P值均<0.05）。结论大学生网络欺凌行为尤其是遭受网络欺凌或同时实施和遭受网络欺凌可能会增加学生自杀行为的风险。在降低网络欺凌行为发生的同时,更应该关注遭受网络欺凌学生的心理健康,减少自杀等健康危险行为的发生。

Language: zh