Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the occurrence of suicidal behaviors of primary and middle school students in Henan Province and its correlation with the burden of learning, so as to provide a reference for the prevention and intervention of suicidal behaviors among primary and middle school students.



METHODS The suicide questionnaire and the academic burden questionnaire were used to survey 107,656 primary and secondary school students from 793 primary and secondary schools in 45 sample counties (cities, districts) in Henan Province from February to March 2019.



RESULTS The reporting rates of suicide ideation, suicide plan, and suicide attempt among primary and middle school students in Henan Province were 8.8%, 5.4%, and 3.0%, respectively. There were statistically significant differences in suicide ideation, suicide plan, and suicide attempt report rates among primary and secondary school students of different genders, grades, urban and rural areas, and boarding status (χ2=11.03～1 670.88, all P values ​​<0.01). The results of multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that the speed of classes, test frequency, extracurricular tuition time, study pressure, and myopia had a positive predictive effect on suicide ideation, suicide plan, and suicide attempts (OR=1.05～1.43, both P values) <0.05). Curriculum setting, learning attitude, school attitude, and self-expectation all have negative predictive effects (OR=0.44～0.90, P values ​​all <0.01).



CONCLUSION The suicidal behaviors of primary and middle school students in Henan Province should be paid more attention to. The academic burden is a risk factor leading to the suicidal behaviors of primary and middle school students.





===



目的了解河南省中小学生自杀心理行为的发生状况及其与学习负担的相关性,为预防和干预中小学生自杀行为提供参考依据。方法采用自杀问卷和学业负担问卷,于2019年2--3月抽取河南省45个样本县（市、区）、793所中小学107 656名中小学生进行调查。结果河南省中小学生自杀意念、自杀计划、自杀尝试的报告率分别为8.8%,5.4%,3.0%。不同性别、年级、城乡、寄宿状况中小学生自杀意念、自杀计划、自杀尝试报告率差异均有统计学意义（χ2=11.03～1 670.88,P值均<0.01）。多因素Logistic回归分析结果显示,学校有快慢班、考试频次、课外补习时间、学习压力、近视状况对自杀意念、自杀计划、自杀尝试均有正向预测作用（OR=1.05～1.43,P值均<0.05）,课程开设、学习态度、学校态度、自我期望均有负向预测作用（OR=0.44～0.90,P值均<0.01）。结论河南省中小学生的自杀心理行为应引起重视,学业负担是导致中小学生自杀心理行为的危险因素。

Language: zh