Abstract

OBJECTIVE To investigate the status quo of school violence suffered by middle school students and the relationship with their sexual orientation, so as to provide reference for the intervention of school violence.



METHODS Using stratified cluster sampling method, 3738 middle school students in a certain district of Chongqing were selected for questionnaire survey. As a result, 49.9% of students have experienced school violence. There are statistically significant differences in the detection rate of school violence among students of different school stages, genders, parent/mother education, academic performance, and sexual orientation (χ2 values ​​are 18.66, 88.35, 7.71, 8.26, 10.07, 15.23, P value, respectively) <0.01), junior high school students (53.4%) are higher than high school students (46.3%), boys (58.1%) are higher than girls (42.7%), parents with a bachelor's degree or above (54.0%, 54.6%) are better than undergraduates Those who are below (48.6%, 48.7%) are higher, those with grades below average (54.5%) are higher than those of middle and above students (48.9%, 47.9%), and those who are gay/bisexual (58.7%, 58.7%) are more uncertain/heterosexual Love (51.6%, 48.1%) is high. Multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that homo/bisexuality was positively correlated with school violence suffered by middle school students (OR values ​​were 1.51, 1.68, and P values ​​were both <0.05).



CONCLUSION Schools should strengthen the prevention and intervention of school violence among middle school students; guide students to face homosexual/bisexual groups rationally, and reduce and avoid violence against them.



目的调查中学生遭受校园暴力现状及与性取向之间的关系,为校园暴力的干预提供参考。方法采用分层整群抽样方法,选取重庆市某区3 738名中学生进行问卷调查。结果有49.9%的学生遭受过校园暴力。不同学段、性别、父/母受教育程度、学业成绩、性取向学生遭受校园暴力检出率差异均有统计学意义（χ2值分别为18.66,88.35,7.71,8.26,10.07,15.23,P值均<0.01）,初中生（53.4%）高于高中生（46.3%）,男生（58.1%）高于女生（42.7%）,父母受教育程度本科及以上者（54.0%,54.6%）比本科以下者（48.6%,48.7%）高,成绩中等以下学生（54.5%）比中等及以上学生（48.9%,47.9%）高,同/双性恋（58.7%,58.7%）比不确定/异性恋（51.6%,48.1%）高。多因素Logistic回归分析显示,同/双性恋与中学生遭受校园暴力正性相关（OR值分别为1.51,1.68,P值均<0.05）。结论学校应加强中学生校园暴力的预防和干预;引导学生理性面对同/双性恋群体,减少和避免对其做出暴力行为。

