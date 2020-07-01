|
Li W. Chin. J. Sch. Health 2020; 41(7): 961-964.
生命历程视角解析儿童青少年伤害危险因素及干预措施
(Copyright © 2020, Zhongguo xue xiao wei sheng za zhi she)
Although the number of deaths from injuries among children and adolescents has shown a downward trend in recent years, injuries are still one of the main reasons that threaten the lives and health of children and adolescents, and are an important global public health problem. By exploring the risk factors that affect the occurrence of injuries at various stages of life, the author follows the characteristics of the physical and mental development of children and adolescents, clarifies the key preventive interventions at each stage, and does a good job of linking interventions in the life course to effectively reduce the occurrence of injuries and promote children Youth health.
Language: zh