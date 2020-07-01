Abstract

OBJECTIVE To explore the relationship between the health literacy of primary and middle school students and self-harm and injury to others, so as to provide a basis for preventing students' self-harm and injury to others.



METHODS From June to November 2017, a stratified random cluster sampling method was used to sample 2 173 primary and secondary school students in 5 provinces of Zhejiang, Guangdong, Jiangxi, Sichuan, and Guizhou to conduct a questionnaire survey to analyze the effects of the health literacy of primary and secondary school students on self-harm and harm to others Impact.



RESULTS The total score of health literacy of primary and middle school students was (13.13±2.27), elementary school students were (12.79±2.55), middle school students were (13.49±1.88), and the difference was statistically significant (t=-7.29, P<0.05). The self-harm rate of primary and secondary school students was 11.1%, that of primary school students was 11.3%, and that of middle school students was 11.0%. The difference was not statistically significant (χ2=0.06, P>0.05). The incidence rate of injury to others was 17.8% for primary and middle school students, 22.4% for primary school students, and 13.2% for middle school students. The difference was statistically significant (χ2=31.31, P<0.05). Multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that compared with those with high health literacy, the OR value of self-injury (OR value 95%CI) of primary and secondary school students with low health literacy (OR value 95%CI) = 2.38 (1.78～3.20), OR of injury behavior of others Value (OR value 95% CI) = 1.45 (1.11 ~ 1.88). in conclusion...



===





目的探讨中小学生健康素养与自我伤害、他人伤害发生的关联,为预防学生自我伤害和他人伤害行为提供依据。方法 2017年6--11月,采用分层随机整群抽样方法,在浙江、广东、江西、四川、贵州5省抽取2 173名中小学生进行问卷调查,分析中小学生健康素养对自我伤害和他人伤害的影响。结果中小学生健康素养总得分为（13.13±2.27）分,小学生为（12.79±2.55）分,中学生为（13.49±1.88）分,差异有统计学意义（t=-7.29,P<0.05）。中小学生自我伤害率为11.1%,小学生为11.3%,中学生为11.0%,差异无统计学意义（χ2=0.06,P>0.05）。中小学生他人伤害发生率为17.8%,小学生为22.4%,中学生为13.2%,差异有统计学意义（χ2=31.31,P<0.05）。多因素Logistic回归分析显示,与健康素养高的中小学生相比,健康素养偏低的中小学生发生自我伤害的OR值（OR值95%CI）=2.38（1.78～3.20）,他人伤害行为的OR值（OR值95%CI）=1.45（1.11～1.88）。结论...

Language: zh