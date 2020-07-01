Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the epidemiological characteristics of injury cases among people aged 0 to 5 years in China in 2018, and to provide a basis for the development of child injury prevention work and the formulation of related policies.



METHODS By extracting the data of injury cases among people aged 0 to 5 years in the National Injury Surveillance System in 2018, the occurrence and clinical characteristics of injuries were analyzed descriptively.



RESULTS In 2018, the National Injury Surveillance System collected 74 355 cases of children aged 0-5 years. The sex ratio of boys to boys was 0.66, and 98.13% were unintentional injuries. The top 3 causes of injuries were falls/falls (56.76%), blunt injuries (9.80%), and animal injuries (7.81%). In one day, 17:00-20:59 (32.09%) and 10:00-11:59 (13.95%) two time periods accounted for the largest proportion of injury cases. The locations of occurrence were mainly at home (65.70%), public residential places (13.06%), and highways/streets (10.94%). At the time of injury, the top 3 children's activities were leisure activities (64.21%), life activities (16.93%) and walking (5.66%). Among all injury cases, 13.73% caused moderate to severe injuries; head, upper limb, and lower limb injuries accounted for 49.44%, 28.59% and 11.70%, respectively.



CONCLUSION Injury is an important reason for children aged 0-5 to go to medical institutions for treatment, and prevention and control should be strengthened. It is recommended to further improve the collection of relevant information on child injury monitoring, so as to provide a more adequate basis for the development of evidence-based child injury intervention.



目的了解中国2018年0～5岁人群伤害病例流行特征,为开展儿童伤害预防工作和制定相关政策提供依据。方法通过提取2018年全国伤害监测系统中0～5岁人群伤害病例数据,描述性分析伤害发生与临床特征。结果2018年全国伤害监测系统共采集0～5岁儿童病例74 355例,男女童性别比为0.66,98.13%为非故意伤害。伤害发生原因构成前3位为跌倒/坠落（56.76%）、钝器伤（9.80%）、动物伤（7.81%）。1天中17:00--20:59（32.09%）和10:00--11:59（13.95%） 2个时间段伤害病例占比最多。发生地点以家中（65.70%）、公共居住场所（13.06%）、公路/街道（10.94%）为主。伤害发生时儿童活动构成比排前3位是休闲活动（64.21%）、生命活动（16.93%）和步行（5.66%）。全部伤害病例中,13.73%造成中重度损伤;头部、上肢、下肢受伤占比分别为49.44%,28.59%和11.70%。结论伤害是造成0～5岁儿童到医疗机构就诊的重要原因,应加强其预防控制。建议进一步完善儿童伤害监测相关信息的采集,为开展循证的儿童伤害干预提供更充分的依据。

