Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the distribution characteristics of outpatient/emergency clinic visits due to injuries among children aged 6-17 years in China, and to provide reference and basis for formulating intervention measures and strategies related to child injuries.



METHODS Using 2015-2018 National Injury Surveillance System (NISS) data, descriptive analysis of the overall distribution of injury cases, injury occurrence and clinical characteristics of children aged 6-17 years.



RESULTS From 2015 to 2018, a total of 331 663 cases of injury to children aged 6 to 17 were reported, and the ratio of male to female was 2.19:1. In a day, 15:00-18:59 was the peak period of injury. 94.85% of all reported cases were unintentional injuries. The top three causes of injuries were falls/falls (51.38%), blunt injury (12.50%) and road traffic injuries (11.27%). The top three injuries were at home (28.23%), schools and public places. (27.70%) and highway/street (20.35%). The activities at the time of injury were mainly leisure activities (46.67%) and sports activities (14.36%). Contusion/abrasion (49.06%) was the first in the nature of injuries, and the highest proportion of injuries was on the head (31.18%). 83.32% of the cases were mild injuries, and 90.05% of the cases ended up being discharged after treatment.



CONCLUSION Falls/falls, blunt-arm injuries and road traffic injuries are the main reasons for children aged 6-17 to go to a doctor for injuries. Prevention and control should be implemented according to the prevalence of injuries among children of different genders and ages.



目的了解中国6～17岁儿童因伤害到门/急诊就诊的分布特征,为制定儿童伤害相关干预措施和策略提供参考和依据。方法利用2015--2018年全国伤害监测系统（NISS）数据,描述性分析6～17岁儿童伤害病例的总体分布、伤害发生和临床特征。结果 2015--2018年共报告6～17岁儿童伤害病例331 663例,男、女性别比为2.19∶1。1天中,15:00--18:59是伤害发生的高峰时段。所有报告的病例中94.85%为非故意伤害。伤害发生原因前3位依次为跌倒/坠落（51.38%）、钝器伤（12.50%）和道路交通伤害（11.27%）,伤害发生地点前3位分别是家中（28.23%）、学校与公共场所（27.70%）和公路/街道（20.35%）,伤害发生时的活动主要为休闲活动（46.67%）和体育活动（14.36%）。受伤性质首位的是挫伤/擦伤（49.06%）,受伤部位比例最高的是头部（31.18%）。83.32%的病例为轻度损伤,90.05%的病例结局为处理后离院。结论跌倒/坠落、钝器伤和道路交通伤害是6～17岁儿童因伤害就诊的主要原因,应根据不同性别、年龄段儿童伤害的流行特征实施预防控制。

