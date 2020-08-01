Abstract

Against the background that the current novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic still exists, for schools of all levels and types, the establishment of a rapid response and efficient school public health emergency response mechanism is still the need for school public health emergency crisis management in the future One of the important problems solved. Based on the analysis of the emergency management of public health emergencies in schools, this article puts forward suggestions for improving the emergency mechanism of public health emergencies in schools in the future, which has certain practical significance for the effective prevention and control of public health emergencies in schools.



--





在当前新型冠状病毒肺炎疫情依然存在的背景下,对于各级各类学校来说,建立一个反应迅速、高效的学校突发公共卫生事件应急机制,仍是今后学校突发公共卫生事件危机管理需要解决的重要问题之一。本文通过对学校突发公共卫生事件应急管理的问题分析,提出了今后完善学校突发公共卫生事件应急机制的建议,对有效预防和控制学校突发公共卫生事件具有一定现实意义。

Language: zh