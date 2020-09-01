Abstract

OBJECTIVE To analyze the prevalence of overweight and obesity among adolescents in Wuhan and its impact on the status of being bullied, and to provide ideas for formulating relevant intervention measures.



METHODS A stratified random cluster sampling method was adopted to select 3,251 primary, middle, and high school students in Wuhan for a bullying scale questionnaire survey; physical examinations were performed to understand the status of overweight and obesity.



RESULTS The overweight rate of students was 16.09% (523), and the obesity rate was 13.69% (445). In the past 30 days, 732 teenagers have been bullied, accounting for 22.52%; 101 teenagers have been bullied frequently, accounting for 3.11%. In the case of controlling for factors such as urban and rural areas, age, etc., the relationship between overweight and obesity of boys and whether they were bullied was not statistically significant (both P>0.05); girls who were overweight or obese were more likely to be bullied (OR values, respectively) Are 1.78, 1.58, P values ​​are all <0.05).



CONCLUSION Overweight and obesity have a certain impact on the physical and mental development of adolescents, and may increase the possibility of girls being bullied. Measures should be taken to reduce the rates of overweight and obesity in children and adolescents, and establish a healthy aesthetics to reduce the incidence of bullying.



目的分析武汉市青少年超重与肥胖流行现状及对被欺凌状况的影响,为制订相关干预措施提供思路。方法采取分层随机整群抽样的方法,抽取武汉市3 251名小学高年级、初中、高中学生进行欺凌量表问卷调查;并对其进行体格检查,了解超重与肥胖情况。结果学生超重率为16.09%（523名）,肥胖率为13.69%（445名）。过去的30 d内,732名青少年曾经被欺凌,占22.52%; 101名经常被欺凌,占3.11%。在控制城乡、年龄等因素的情况下,男生超重与肥胖与是否被欺凌之间的关系无统计学意义（P值均>0.05）;处于超重或肥胖状态的女生更容易被欺凌（OR值分别为1.78,1.58,P值均<0.05）。结论超重与肥胖状态对于青少年的身心发育具有一定影响,可能会提高女生被欺凌的可能性。应采取措施降低儿童青少年超重与肥胖率,并树立健康的审美观,降低欺凌发生率。

Language: zh