Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the depression of middle school students in Liaoning Province in 2019, and analyze its influencing factors, so as to provide corresponding strategies and measures to prevent and control depression in middle school students.



METHODS Using a multi-stage stratified random cluster sampling method, 32 909 students from the first to third grades of junior high school, general high school and vocational high school were selected from 14 cities in Liaoning Province. The Center for Epidermiologic Studies Depression Scale (Center for Epidermiologic Studies Depression Scale, CES-D) to conduct a questionnaire survey.



RESULTS The depression score of middle school students in Liaoning Province was (12.66±9.53) points, and the detection rate of depressive symptoms was 19.5%. Analysis of variance and multiple linear regression analysis found that the main factors affecting depression are grade, school bullying, Internet addiction, being beaten by parents, drinking, gender, leave or suspension of school, smoking, serious injury, economic level classification (P value All <0.05).



CONCLUSION The depression status of middle school students in Liaoning Province is not optimistic. Effective prevention and control measures should be strengthened to reduce the occurrence of adverse factors, so as to reduce the occurrence of depressive symptoms.



目的了解2019年辽宁省中学生抑郁情况,并分析其影响因素,为防控中学生抑郁情况发生提供相应策略措施。方法采用多阶段分层随机整群抽样的方法,在辽宁省14个市范围内抽取初中、普通高中和职业高中一至三年级32 909名学生,使用流调中心抑郁量表（Center for Epidermiologic Studies Depression Scale,CES-D）对其进行问卷调查。结果辽宁省中学生抑郁得分为（12.66±9.53）分,抑郁症状检出率为19.5%。方差分析和多元线性回归分析发现,影响抑郁发生的主要因素有年级、校园欺凌、网络成瘾倾向、被家长打骂、饮酒、性别、请假或休学、吸烟、严重伤害、经济水平分类（P值均<0.05）。结论辽宁省中学生抑郁情况不容乐观,应加强有效的防控措施,降低其不良影响因素的发生,从而减少抑郁症状的发生。

