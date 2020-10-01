Abstract

OBJECTIVE To explore the incidence and influencing factors of school bullying among middle school students in Henan Province, and to provide a basis for formulating effective intervention measures.



METHODS A multi-stage stratified sampling method was used to investigate the bullying status and influencing factors of 5407 middle school students in Henan Province.



RESULTS The overall reporting rate of school bullying among middle school students in Henan Province was 2.2%. The overall reporting rate of boys being bullied (3.3%) was higher than that of girls (1.1%). 2.0%), better areas (1.8%), the differences were statistically significant (χ2 values ​​were 30.66, 6.02, P values ​​were all <0.05); different family factors, tobacco and alcohol use, and Internet and mobile phone use were affected by students The reporting rates of six types of bullying and overall bullying were different, and the differences were statistically significant (all P values ​​<0.05). Multivariate logistic regression analysis showed that middle school students who suffered domestic violence (OR=4.76), drinking (OR=2.05), and Internet addiction (OR=2.63) were at higher risk of school bullying, while girls (OR=0.41) were at risk of school bullying The risk is low (all P values ​​<0.05).



CONCLUSION Middle school students in Henan Province have bullying behaviors. Boys, domestic violence, drinking, and Internet addiction are positively correlated with students being bullied. It is recommended to take targeted prevention measures in combination with multiple departments.



===





目的探讨河南省中学生校园欺凌发生情况和影响因素,为制定有效干预措施提供依据。方法采用多阶段分层抽样的方法,对河南省5 407名中学生进行校园欺凌状况及影响因素调查。结果河南省中学生总体校园欺凌报告率为2.2%,男生总体被欺凌的报告率（3.3%）高于女生（1.1%）,经济较差片区总体被欺凌报告率（2.9%）高于经济中等（2.0%）、较好片区（1.8%）,差异均有统计学意义（χ2值分别为30.66,6.02,P值均<0.05）;不同家庭因素、烟酒使用情况以及网络和手机使用情况学生受到6类欺侮以及总体欺凌的报告率不同,差异均有统计学意义（P值均<0.05）。多因素Logistic回归分析显示,遭受家庭暴力（OR=4.76）、饮酒（OR=2.05）、网络成瘾（OR=2.63）的中学生受到校园欺凌风险更高,女生（OR=0.41）受到校园欺凌的风险较低（P值均<0.05）。结论河南省中学生存在校园欺凌行为,男生、遭受家庭暴力、饮酒、网络成瘾与学生被欺凌呈正相关,建议结合多部门采取针对性防治措施。

Language: zh