Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the characteristics of injury and death of children and adolescents aged 0-19 in Kunming from 2010 to 2019, and to provide a scientific basis for formulating corresponding policies and prevention measures.



METHODS Descriptive statistical analysis methods were used to analyze the characteristics of children and adolescent injury deaths from the 2010-2019 Kunming City's death cause monitoring data, including mortality, composition ratio, and annual percentage change (APC).



RESULTS From 2010 to 2019, the death rate of children and adolescents in Kunming was 23.18 per 100,000, and it showed a downward trend (t=7.13, P<0.05). Male mortality rate (31.59/100,000) is higher than female (14.27/100,000) (χ2=376.24, P <0.05), male and female APC values ​​are -8.82% and -7.48%; male children and adolescents are injured in various age groups The mortality rate of children and adolescents in rural areas is higher than that of women. The mortality rate of children and adolescents in rural areas (28.65/100,000) is higher than that in cities (12.37/100,000) (χ2=297.30, P<0.05), and the APC values ​​of urban and rural areas are -8.53% and-respectively. 7.78%. The top 5 causes of death in children and adolescents were traffic accidents, drowning, accidental falls, suicide, and accidental mechanical asphyxiation, which accounted for 80.88% of the total deaths of children and adolescents. Traffic accidents, drowning and accidental falls in rural and urban areas all show a downward trend (t city values ​​are 3.17, 3.20...



===



目的了解2010--2019年昆明市0～19岁儿童青少年伤害死亡特征,为制定相应的政策和防治措施提供科学依据。方法采用描述统计分析方法,对2010--2019年昆明市死因监测资料进行儿童青少年伤害死亡特征分析,包括死亡率、构成比、年度变化百分比（APC）等。结果 2010--2019年昆明市儿童青少年伤害死亡率为23.18/10万,且呈下降趋势（t=7.13,P<0.05）。男性死亡率（31.59/10万）高于女性（14.27/10万）（χ2=376.24,P <0.05）,男、女性APC值分别为-8.82%和-7.48%;男性儿童青少年各年龄段伤害死亡率均高于女性;农村儿童青少年伤害死亡率（28.65/10万）高于城市（12.37/10万）（χ2=297.30,P<0.05）,城市和农村APC值分别为-8.53%和-7.78%。儿童青少年伤害死亡的前5位死因依次为交通事故、溺水、意外跌落、自杀、意外机械窒息,累计占儿童青少年伤害总死亡的80.88%。在城乡交通事故、溺水和农村意外跌落均呈下降趋势（t城市值分别为3.17,3.20...

Language: zh