OBJECTIVE To explore the relationship between the materialistic values ​​and peer status of junior one students and their bullying on campus, so as to provide a reference for the intervention of campus bullying.



METHODS A random cluster selection of 2 597 first-year students in 47 classes of 7 ordinary junior high schools in Zhengzhou City was used as the research object. The materialist values ​​scale and the bullying questionnaire were used to investigate, and the peer nomination method was used to obtain individual peer status (come welcome Reject with peers), and then analyze and process the data with a multi-layer linear model method.



RESULTS The values ​​of individual materialism, peer rejection and students' bullying experience were all positively correlated (γ values ​​were 0.13, 0.15, and P values ​​were both <0.01), and peer popularity was negatively correlated with their bullying experience (γ=-0.05, P <0.01); Class materialism norms are positively correlated with students' experiences of bullying (γ=0.82, P<0.01); Class materialism norms and peer refusal interact with each other to influence their campus bullying (γ=0.30, P<0.05). The simple effect results show that the higher the standard level of class materialism, the greater the negative impact of peer rejection on students being bullied (γhigh=0.18, Zhigh=7.80; γlow=0.12, Zlow=5.50, P values ​​are all <0.01 ).



CONCLUSION The factors related to student bullying include individual materialism, peer rejection, popularity, class material...



目的探讨初一学生的物质主义价值观及同伴地位与其校园受欺凌的关联,为开展校园欺凌的干预提供参考。方法随机整群抽取郑州市7所普通初中47个班级2 597名初一学生为研究对象,采用物质主义价值观量表和受欺凌问卷进行调查,并采用同伴提名法获得个体同伴地位（同伴受欢迎与同伴拒绝）,随后用多层线性模型方法对数据进行分析处理。结果个体物质主义价值观、同伴拒绝与学生受欺凌经历均呈正相关（γ值分别为0.13,0.15,P值均<0.01）,同伴受欢迎程度与其受欺凌经历呈负相关（γ=-0.05,P<0.01）;班级物质主义规范与学生受欺凌经历呈正相关（γ=0.82,P<0.01）;班级物质主义规范与同伴拒绝交互影响其校园受欺凌（γ=0.30,P<0.05）。简单效应结果显示,班级物质主义规范水平越高,同伴拒绝对于学生受欺凌的消极影响越大(γ高=0.18,Z高=7.80;γ低=0.12,Z低=5.50,P值均<0.01)。结论学生受欺凌的相关因素包括个体物质主义、同伴拒绝、受欢迎程度、班级物质...

