Abstract

OBJECTIVE To understand the situation and influencing factors of campus bullying among college students with left-behind experience in the Yangtze River Delta region, and to provide help for the mental health development of college students with left-behind experience.



METHODS In the Yangtze River Delta, 2 426 college students from 8 colleges and universities were selected to conduct questionnaire surveys on whether they were left-behind, health-related and campus bullying. The results were analyzed by χ2 test and Logistic regression analysis.



RESULTS The reported rate of bullying among college students in the Yangtze River Delta was 41.71%, among which students who suffered physical, language, relationship, and sexual bullying accounted for 13.07%, 36.73%, 22.79%, and 21.19%, respectively. The proportion of boys who suffered bullying was 39.31% and that of girls was 44.27%, the difference was statistically significant (χ2=6.12, P<0.05). The proportion of left-behind college students who experienced physical, language, relationship and total bullying was higher than that of non-left-behind college students, and the differences were statistically significant (all P values ​​<0.01). Logistic regression analysis showed that the relationship between boys and parents was negatively correlated with left-behind college students' bullying experience (all P values ​​<0.05), and urban and rural, smoking, drinking, and gaming addiction were positively correlated with left-behind college students' bullying experience (all P values ​​less than 0.05) ; Parental relationship is negatively correlated with non-left-behind college students' bullying (P value<0.05), smoking, drinking, and game addiction are positively correlated with non-left-behind college students' bullying (P value...



目的了解长三角地区高校有留守经历大学生校园欺凌状况及影响因素,为高校留守经历大学生心理健康发展提供帮助。方法在长三角地区选取8所高校的2 426名大学生进行是否留守经历、健康相关及校园欺凌等方面的问卷调查,并对结果进行χ2检验、Logistic回归分析等。结果长三角地区高校大学生遭受欺凌的发生报告率为41.71%,其中遭受身体、语言、关系、性欺凌的学生分别占13.07%,36.73%,22.79%,21.19%。男生遭受欺凌的比例为39.31%,女生为44.27%,差异有统计学意义（χ2=6.12,P<0.05）。留守经历大学生身体、语言、关系及总欺凌的比例均高于非留守大学生,差异均有统计学意义（P值均<0.01）。Logistic回归分析显示,男生、父母关系与留守经历大学生校园欺凌呈负相关（P值均<0.05）,城乡、吸烟、饮酒、游戏成瘾与留守经历大学生校园欺凌呈正相关（P值均<0.05）;父母关系与非留守经历大学生校园欺凌呈负相关（P值均<0.05）,吸烟、饮酒、游戏成瘾与非留守经历大学生校园欺凌呈正相关（P值...

Language: zh