SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chaoguo X, Lu LIU. Chin. J. Sch. Health 2020; 41(12): 1840-1842, 1847.

Vernacular Title

初中生目睹父母家庭暴力与其行为问题的关系

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Zhongguo xue xiao wei sheng za zhi she)

DOI

10.16835/j.cnki.1000-9817.2020.12.019

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVE To discuss the relationship between the domestic violence witnessed by their parents and behavioral problems among junior high school students, and to provide references for in-depth research in related fields.

METHODS The Child Exposure to Domestic Violence (CEDV) and the Youth Self-Report (YSR-1991) were used to collect the whole group of Wenzhou City, Beijing Haidian District, A questionnaire survey was conducted among 1,820 junior high school students from 5 middle schools in Jinan, Wuhu, and Qujing. As a result, 69.5% of junior high school students have witnessed their parents quarreling, 39.0% have witnessed abuse and threats between their parents, 25.1% have witnessed their parents destroying things at home, and 13.8% have witnessed their parents harming the other's body. Junior high school students witnessed a positive correlation between the total level of domestic violence between their parents and YSR's introvert symptom group, extrovert symptom group, and total score (r values ​​were 0.39, 0.39, 0.44, and P values ​​were all <0.01). The differences in the YSR introverted symptom group, the extroverted symptom group, and the total score were statistically significant (χ2 values ​​were 215.27, 203.23, respectively). ,252.24, P values ​​are all <0.01).

CONCLUSION It is common for junior high school students to witness domestic violence between their parents. Witnessing domestic violence between their parents will have a significant impact on the behavior problems of junior high school students.

===

目的讨论初中生目睹父母间家庭暴力情况与行为问题之间关系,为相关领域开展深入研究提供参考。方法采用儿童暴露在家庭暴力中量表（Child Exposure to Domestic Violence,CEDV）和青少年自评量表（the Youth Self-Report,YSR-1991）,对整群抽取的温州市、北京市海淀区、济南市、芜湖市、曲靖市5所中学1 820名初中生进行问卷调查。结果69.5%的初中生目睹过父母争吵,39.0%目睹过父母间辱骂、威胁,25.1%目睹过父母破坏家里的东西,13.8%目睹过父母伤害另一方身体。初中生目睹父母间家庭暴力总水平与YSR的内向症状群、外向症状群、总分存在正相关（r值分别为0.39,0.39,0.44,P值均<0.01）。双无组、仅目睹父母间家庭暴力组、仅遭受直接家庭暴力组、双重暴力组在YSR内向症状群、外向症状群、总分间的差异均有统计学意义（χ2值分别为215.27,203.23,252.24,P值均<0.01）。结论初中生目睹父母间家庭暴力较为普遍,目睹父母间家庭暴力会对初中生的行为问题产生显著影响。


Language: zh
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print